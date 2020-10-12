Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,488 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the first quarter worth $57,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 121.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,521,000 after acquiring an additional 246,314 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 285,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,689,000 after purchasing an additional 86,102 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POR. Wolfe Research upgraded Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Barclays raised shares of Portland General Electric from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.70.

Portland General Electric stock opened at $37.69 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $31.96 and a twelve month high of $63.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average is $42.75.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

