First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FPE. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock opened at $19.42 on Monday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47.

