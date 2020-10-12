Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 4,635 Shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (BATS:PREF) by 402.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 205,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,623 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 602.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 96,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 82,413 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 815.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,056,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,879,000.

Shares of BATS:PREF opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.15 and a 200 day moving average of $65.37. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a 12 month low of $98.13 and a 12 month high of $101.54.

