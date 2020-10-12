Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $117,000 Holdings in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 10.6% in the third quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 6.8% in the third quarter. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd now owns 379,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,789,000 after purchasing an additional 24,158 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 24.3% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 259.1% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Twilio from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.65.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $306.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.84 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.98. Twilio Inc has a one year low of $68.06 and a one year high of $310.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 7.29.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $400.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.83 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $332,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total transaction of $1,735,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 180,743 shares of company stock valued at $45,856,794. Corporate insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

