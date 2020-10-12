Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Progressive by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 294.1% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 180.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total transaction of $310,896.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,890,172.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total transaction of $276,389.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,271,149.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $99.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.84.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Benchmark downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Argus cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

