Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at $278,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 105,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after buying an additional 14,309 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $22,389,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth about $2,763,000. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.44.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $195.76 on Monday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $98.02 and a 1 year high of $206.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.66. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.34, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

