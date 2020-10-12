Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 246.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT opened at $70.18 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $65.69 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

