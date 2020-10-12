Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $2.85 Million in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 38.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,572,000 after purchasing an additional 10,016 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 406,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,907,000 after purchasing an additional 149,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $177.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $168.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens upgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.50.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $183.31 on Monday. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a 52-week low of $114.01 and a 52-week high of $186.58. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.31.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

