Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,803,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,662,000 after purchasing an additional 10,788,699 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,209,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,197,948,000 after buying an additional 4,352,426 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Medtronic by 393.8% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,574,920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $144,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,988 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 163.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,343,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 834,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares in the company, valued at $9,416,307.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,563 shares of company stock valued at $4,358,789 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.07.

NYSE MDT opened at $108.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average is $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $146.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.67. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.41. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

