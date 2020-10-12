Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its position in Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADVM) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 273,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 47,014 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.34% of Adverum Biotechnologies worth $2,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADVM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Adverum Biotechnologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 5.5% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 1,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Peter Soparkar purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $99,996.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,442 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $11.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $892.06 million, a PE ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.78. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $26.98.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

