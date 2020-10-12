1,100 Shares in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Bought by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 138.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the second quarter worth $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 289.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA XBI opened at $120.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.82. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $121.06.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

