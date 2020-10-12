Exane Derivatives Invests $119,000 in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 4,204.7% in the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,999,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $638,483,000 after acquiring an additional 9,767,391 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,908,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $519,671,000 after purchasing an additional 818,313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,265,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,877 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Agree Realty by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,225,000 after buying an additional 1,693,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Agree Realty by 10.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,796,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,218,000 after buying an additional 171,076 shares during the period.

NYSE:ADC opened at $67.00 on Monday. Agree Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $45.23 and a 12 month high of $80.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.24.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.23 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. Equities analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Agree Realty in a report on Friday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of June 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 936 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 18.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

