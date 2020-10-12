Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Grows Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd (NYSE:HLF) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Herbalife Nutrition were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 28.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Herbalife Nutrition in the first quarter worth about $850,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 118.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 9.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 478,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,951,000 after acquiring an additional 42,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $479,142.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,765.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 14,722,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $717,698,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HLF. Argus upgraded Herbalife Nutrition to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herbalife Nutrition presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of HLF opened at $51.35 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.11. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $52.89.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 120.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. develops and sells nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides science-based products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

