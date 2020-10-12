PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,470 Shares of Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ESPR) by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,470 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 33.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 34,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,604.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,423 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ESPR shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $33.81 on Monday. Esperion Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $76.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.14. The firm has a market cap of $940.76 million, a PE ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $2.19. The firm had revenue of $212.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.97 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 38.86% and a negative return on equity of 271.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21557.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.01) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics Inc will post -4.64 EPS for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

