Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Stake Boosted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,308,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,820,000 after purchasing an additional 172,907 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,290,000 after buying an additional 8,184 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,228,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after buying an additional 80,286 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies by 7.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,190,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,284,000 after buying an additional 85,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC raised its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 130.6% during the first quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 828,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,869,000 after acquiring an additional 469,170 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter A. Dorsman sold 10,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $616,563.20. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIT opened at $60.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.00 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.93. Applied Industrial Technologies has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $70.62.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $725.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.25 million. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 0.74%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

AIT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Applied Industrial Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Industrial Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power and Flow Control.

