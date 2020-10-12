Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $2,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSS. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Federal Signal by 106.5% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 987 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 1,095.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,718 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $31.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $23.32 and a 1-year high of $35.75.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.27 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Colliers Secur. started coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Federal Signal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Federal Signal news, Director William F. Owens sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $833,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,220.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

