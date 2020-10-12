Exane Derivatives Sells 179 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Exane Derivatives cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 19.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 28.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,461,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,272,727,000 after acquiring an additional 5,361,064 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,208,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,715 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $28,368,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 645.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 586,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $84,788,000 after purchasing an additional 507,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 861.4% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 502,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,692,000 after buying an additional 450,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 200,677 shares in the company, valued at $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $174.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $165.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $184.06.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Sunday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.61.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

