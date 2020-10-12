Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 7,569 Shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Nepsis Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus stock opened at $78.27 on Monday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $71.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81.

