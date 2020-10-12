Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $145,000 Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIV. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $576,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 67.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 197,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $140,743,000.

Shares of BIV stock opened at $93.22 on Monday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.21 and a 52 week high of $94.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.36.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

