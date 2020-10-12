T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Bought by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,188 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 423.1% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 204 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 162.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, Director Robert F. Maclellan sold 10,500 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $1,432,725.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,954,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Oestreicher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $696,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,125,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock worth $16,048,400. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.58.

Shares of TROW opened at $142.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $82.51 and a 1-year high of $142.51.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.25. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.05% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.61%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

