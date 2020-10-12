Global Retirement Partners LLC Raises Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 646 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at about $221,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $271.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.39. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $88.69 and a one year high of $275.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $2.18. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 24,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.16, for a total transaction of $6,149,322.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.17, for a total transaction of $1,981,156.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,968,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,823 shares of company stock worth $19,269,673. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $167.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.60.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

