Global Retirement Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter valued at $19,689,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,286,000 after purchasing an additional 21,380 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,141,000. Finally, XR Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,054,000.

Shares of BATS ITA opened at $164.25 on Monday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.85 and a 200 day moving average of $159.68.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

