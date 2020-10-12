Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $163,000 Stake in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 82.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AZN. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 500.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter worth $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 55.1% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 302.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZN opened at $54.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.82. AstraZeneca plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.96. The company has a market capitalization of $143.61 billion, a PE ratio of 65.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.72%. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

