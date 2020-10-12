Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of THD. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $357,000.

Shares of THD opened at $65.35 on Monday. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $45.95 and a 12 month high of $90.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.98.

