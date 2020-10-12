Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $169,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 31,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $61.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average is $57.20. Vanguard Financials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $42.34 and a 1-year high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

