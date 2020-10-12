Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Purchased by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 106.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 3.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,286,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,874,000 after acquiring an additional 543,457 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,664,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963,477 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Apollo Global Management by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,202,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,294,000 after purchasing an additional 530,633 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 121.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,620,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,785,000 after buying an additional 2,537,443 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 28.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,750,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,146,000 after buying an additional 614,362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $489,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.19.

APO stock opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.46 and a 1-year high of $55.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.47, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.