Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC reduced its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,407,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,119,000 after purchasing an additional 142,624 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Novartis by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,827,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,023,000 after acquiring an additional 292,961 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 5,882,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,031,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,755,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,675,000 after acquiring an additional 965,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,223,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,800,000 after acquiring an additional 69,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. Citigroup upgraded Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NVS stock opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $202.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.89. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

