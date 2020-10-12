Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 15,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 8,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.66. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

