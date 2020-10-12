Global Retirement Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 66.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clorox by 11.8% in the second quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 10,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total value of $2,365,559.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,282,004.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 12,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.97, for a total value of $3,051,564.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,355,062.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Clorox from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clorox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $249.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Clorox from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $269.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.42.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $214.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $214.66 and a 200 day moving average of $209.20. Clorox Co has a 52 week low of $144.31 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 138.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.