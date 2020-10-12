Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $186,000 Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,575 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in MGM Resorts International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,514,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 871.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,466,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,640,000 after buying an additional 1,315,711 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 751.0% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,399,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,899 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,653,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,116,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 510,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.76, for a total value of $35,621.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Mcmanus sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $636,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,497.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,321 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $21.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($1.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $289.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.57 million. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 21.28%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Cfra lowered MGM Resorts International to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.81.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Read More: Profit Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.