First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,086 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 737,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,207,000 after acquiring an additional 57,613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 134.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,741,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 236,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

Shares of FIW opened at $64.33 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a 12 month low of $39.59 and a 12 month high of $64.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.67.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.