Global Retirement Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSX. Accuvest Global Advisors raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 52,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 8,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $162,000.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

RSX stock opened at $21.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.62. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $26.57.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.