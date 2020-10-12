Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $106.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $122.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day moving average is $95.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

