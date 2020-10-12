Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $189,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 125,037 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,631 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,145,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,885,000 after acquiring an additional 177,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,235,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $20.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.73. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

