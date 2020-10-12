Global Retirement Partners LLC Sells 246 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter worth about $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $115.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.54. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.69 and a fifty-two week high of $118.80. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.03 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.21). Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $109.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.51 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TNDM shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $102.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.13.

In other news, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.76, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,665 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 4,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total value of $506,134.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,113.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 439,599 shares of company stock valued at $47,379,543. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

