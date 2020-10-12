Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $196,000 Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 250.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in SPDR S&P China ETF by 3,558.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $566,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 64,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GXC opened at $122.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.34. SPDR S&P China ETF has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $124.38.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

