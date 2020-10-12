Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $208,000 Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 430.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,707,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,541 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,371,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,842,000 after buying an additional 1,836,419 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,996,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,963,000 after buying an additional 857,626 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,838,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,338,000 after acquiring an additional 714,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 822,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,859,000 after acquiring an additional 595,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $35.59 on Monday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $38.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.84 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62.

