Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $92.10 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.25. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $119.48.

