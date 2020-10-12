Global Retirement Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 33.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,289,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,377,696,000 after buying an additional 5,134,696 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.7% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 15,221,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $921,712,000 after buying an additional 1,589,395 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,171,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $958,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,576 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,847,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,315 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter worth $70,923,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada stock opened at $74.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $105.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of $49.55 and a 52 week high of $82.74.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.68%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.93 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.79.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

