State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 130 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,652,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Rogers during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 127,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,915,000 after buying an additional 13,018 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Rogers by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,116 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. 97.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers alerts:

ROG opened at $110.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.71 and a beta of 1.69. Rogers Co. has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $157.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.39.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $191.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.65 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rogers Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Rogers from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.00.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, wired infrastructure, and consumer electronics under the RO3000, RO4000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, and CLTE Series names.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.