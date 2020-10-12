Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stock Holdings in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 272,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 193,788 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.16% of Eldorado Gold worth $2,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO opened at $12.41 on Monday. Eldorado Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $255.92 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Eldorado Gold from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.89.

Eldorado Gold Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

