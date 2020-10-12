Global Retirement Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 255,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,690,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $116.96 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $81.70 and a 52-week high of $132.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.31 and its 200 day moving average is $108.95.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

