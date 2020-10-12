State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,381 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 222.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

DOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.92.

NYSE DOC opened at $18.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $109.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.84 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 3.42%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.93%.

In other news, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.13 per share, for a total transaction of $50,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,963 shares in the company, valued at $887,699.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel M. Klein sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $75,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.