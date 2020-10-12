Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $210,000 Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 4,578.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 308.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JKH opened at $340.48 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $183.44 and a 1-year high of $341.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $317.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.63.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

