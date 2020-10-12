State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases New Position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,130 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCM. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in R1 RCM by 3.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,960 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 158,107 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,763,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,024 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in R1 RCM by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 52,165 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,237 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink raised R1 RCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

In related news, Director Michael C. Feiner sold 71,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,107,677.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,245.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

RCM stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.12 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.74, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 177.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.44.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The healthcare provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 182.08% and a net margin of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $314.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

