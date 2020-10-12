State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Holdings in Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.09% of Medifast worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Medifast by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medifast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medifast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Medifast by 32.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter.

MED has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Medifast from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Medifast to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.50.

MED opened at $164.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.13. Medifast Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $184.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.18.

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medifast Inc will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. Medifast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.84%.

In other news, Director Michael C. Macdonald sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $826,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,815,600.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

