State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 110,935 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 110,935 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,292,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $719,274,000 after purchasing an additional 385,340 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.8% during the second quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 14,721,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $454,611,000 after buying an additional 534,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in KKR & Co Inc by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,404,071 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $291,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974,443 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,594,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $358,036,000 after acquiring an additional 184,220 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter valued at $227,184,000. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $35.83 on Monday. KKR & Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $37.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 132.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. KKR & Co Inc’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $490,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.15.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

