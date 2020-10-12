Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 90.9% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Brown & Brown by 263.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $47.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 0.68. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.40.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.26 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 21,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $971,346.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

