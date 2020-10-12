OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. OFS Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.63.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

Shares of OFS opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $60.30 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.31. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.04 million. OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of OFS Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in OFS Capital by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in OFS Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 95,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 9,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.