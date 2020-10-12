Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $260.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Okta from $192.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $208.10.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $236.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.45 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $240.33.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $200.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Okta will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.13, for a total value of $10,006,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,395,101.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.10, for a total transaction of $42,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,574.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 226,764 shares of company stock valued at $45,704,111 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Okta by 1,866.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 90.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.